Dallaglio slams ‘clueless’ England after Scotland defeat

TWICKENHAM: Former captain Lawrence Dallaglio berated a “clueless” England after Saturday’s home defeat by Scotland after Eddie Jones’ reigning champions made a woeful start to their Six Nations title defence.

The visitors were the dominant side in all aspects as they won 11-6 for a first Twickenham victory since 1983 to reclaim the Calcutta Cup.

“England looked clueless. Not just for parts of it, all game,” Dallaglio wrote in his column for Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper.

“Whatever the cause, it’s got to be sorted out quickly because that was as bad as it gets. This is not me being overcritical. It was there for everyone to see.”

Dallaglio, who won 85 England caps as back-rower from 1995-2007, added: “The players need to take a very long, hard look at themselves and come up with some answers. I thought England didn’t fire a shot.”

Clive Woodward, the coach of an England team featuring Dallaglio that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup, was equally damning.

“The score flattered England, it was nowhere near that close. Make no mistake, this was a huge setback for Eddie Jones and the squad,” Woodward wrote in his Mail on Sunday column.

“The team selected was fine—I really liked the look of the team actually - but their game plan and execution was very poor. Owen Farrell was in a state of shock during the post-match interviews. If we are brutally honest England scarcely fired a shot.”