According to the study ‘Land use conflicts and urban sprawl: Conversion of agricultural lands into urbanization in Hyderabad, Pakistan’, more than 16,803 acres of pure agricultural land in Hyderabad alone has been urbanised since 1998. Sukkur and Nawabshah are also being urbanised rapidly. According to the 2019 UNDP report, Pakistan is urbanising at the rate of three percent per annum. In the last few months in Karachi, several housing schemes have been advertised which are located on farmlands. The use of fertile agricultural land for housing schemes should be a vital concern for the government. However, it seems the government is not bothered at all, and this lack of interest by the government could be due to the fact that this conversion of agricultural land into housing schemes fetches favourable pricing for them from builders and developers. Unplanned urbanisation eats away fertile land, depriving farmers of their right to cultivate and compelling them to migrate to other areas in search of a new source of income. The excessive urbanisation of fertile land causes food insecurity, water depletion and pollution, air pollution, the loss of wildlife, etc. Due to urbanisation, natural water drains are encroached which results in rainwater flooding on roads. The recent heavy rains in Sindh have highlighted this problem.

The government should intervene and form assertive laws to prevent this blatant land-use change and enforce those laws in letter and spirit. There is a need to identify the rural hinterland as the ‘urban boundary’ so that ‘urban sprawl’ is prevented. Also, there needs to be massive financial investments made in these rural hinterlands to make them a viable option for farmers to keep investing in farming practices, that are currently declining because of a lack of water and growing infertility of land. For example, the rural areas in Karachi should be identified as special ‘agricultural zones’. In the planned master plan for Karachi and secondary towns in Sindh, these challenges need to be effectively addressed. All this would lead to food security and increased financial prosperity. These steps will avoid the adverse impacts of urban sprawl, while at the same time improve the livelihoods of farming communities.

Shehri – CBE

Karachi