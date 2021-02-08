There have been numerous investigations and reports about the increasing level of pollutants in water that flows in canals and rivers, contaminates ground and surface water, even finding its way into pipelines that supply water to homes for domestic use. Recently, the Water and Environment Commission sealed 15 sugar mills in Punjab for their criminal negligence in polluting water in the province. These mills have been reluctant in installing and maintaining wastewater treatment plants at their sites. Investigations against these mills were going on for long and the commission had asked the mill owners to appear in person, but they were unable to satisfy the commission. It is not only sugar mills that are responsible for generating effluent and creating environmental problems related to land and water pollution; there appears to be a general apathy by most business concerns from sugar to tanneries and from cement to chemical industries. The factories generate wastewater that enters the subsoil and both surface and groundwater. This contamination is highly hazardous to the health of the general public. But it seems that the anti-people policies of successive governments and apathetic practices of businesses and factories have been taking a heavy toll on the environment that we need to protect for our future and present generation.

And it is not a question of the economy alone; this is a matter that threatens animal and human lives. There are a couple of points that we need to keep in view. First, we need to look into the sources of water pollution in Pakistan. That means all businesses, factories, industries, mills, and other concerns must come to light via a thorough investigation in all provinces. Next, we need to evaluate their impact on our socio-economic system that is already reeling under various types of pressures. A detailed landscaping in this regard is the need of the day in both rural and urban areas. We cannot address these issues unless there is concerted effort by multiple institutions.

Delivery of water service and ensuring proper sanitation is essentially the responsibility of governments at all levels, from national to sub-national and local bodies. If there are overlapping jurisdictions, we need to sort them out and assign responsibilities, a lack of which renders water governance ineffective. There has always been an issue of departmental capacities that we need to enhance so that all concerned authorities can work in unison to address challenges in controlling or at least managing the pollution of water in the country. After the 18th Amendment, the provinces have a lot to answer for the pollution in their respective rural and urban areas. The recent action in Punjab must serve as a wakeup call for other provincial and local governments. In addition to business, we also need to train farmers in the use of fertilizers and pesticides that is another major cause of water pollution. This has a lot to do with wider devolution and governance challenges in the country. The challenge is immense and we cannot afford to neglect it anymore.