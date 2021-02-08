People and polls

The process of local government elections is essential to people in any democracy, giving them much greater right to make decisions about their lives and the quality of living they experience. Local bodies also allow people more direct control over governance. This perhaps is the reason why governments in Pakistan, at the provincial level in particular, have been traditionally reluctant to conduct local bodies elections and put in place local governments able to work in contact with people. The problem has arisen once again. The ECP is eager that the LB process be held as quickly as possible, possibly in three phases, given that the size of the poll will be four times larger than general elections. Three out of the four provinces, however, remain reluctant to move ahead with these polls.

Both Sindh and Balochistan have said it will be impossible to conduct the elections until the 2017 census is corrected and its full results made public. This has a great deal to do with the demographics of the two provinces which would have an impact on election results. In Punjab, the previous system of local bodies set in place by the PML-N government has been unraveled completely and the province will go to polls under a new PTI dictated system. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seems more willing to hold polls but wishes to do so in one phase rather than in three as recommended by the ECP. We find ourselves facing yet another standoff over the LB polls. The Supreme Court has also said these elections are a right of the people and the PTI has no mandate to prevent them from taking place. Quite obviously, as we have seen in the past as well, provinces fear that the presence of local bodies will take away powers from them and transfer them to these bodies. The problem is one that can be solved only by bringing together all stakeholders and discussing the matter so that the best available solution can be found.

The current situation means the LB polls have already been delayed by years. There is also a great deal of uncertainty about them. This is not fair to the people, who must not be denied a basic right. The PTI government and all other authorities involved in the process need to sit together to work out a feasible formula. Where there are genuine concerns over the census, delimitation and other similar concerns, these need to be addressed. We are certain some solution can be found, though it may mean getting the census results out and putting them before the people transparently. Provinces have already refused to conduct elections on the basis of the 1998 census. And their reasons are easy to understand. We need to find a way to fix the problem. The Supreme Court and the two-member bench comprising Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and Justice Mahmood Baqar have made it clear that failing to hold LB polls is a constitutional violation. The ECP too has expressed concerns over the delay in these polls. The government has pledged its commitment to devolution transferring power to the people. Now is the time it should do so.