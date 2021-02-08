Tens of thousands rally against Myanmar coup

YANGON: Tens of thousands of protesters poured on to the streets of Yangon on Sunday in the biggest rally yet against the Myanmar coup, as an internet blackout failed to stifle growing outrage at the military’s ouster of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Some estimates put the number of protesters in Yangon at 100,000 and there were reports of large demonstrations in other cities, with rallies condemning the coup that brought Myanmar’s 10-year experiment with democracy to a crashing halt.

Backed by a din of car horns, chanting protesters in Yangon held up banners saying “Justice for Myanmar”, while others waved the signature red flags of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party as they marched to City Hall.

Protesters announced that they would return to the streets at 10 am local time on Monday, defying the state of emergency imposed by the military and indicating no let-up in their resistance to the coup. They also called on civil servants and people employed in other industries to not go to work and join the protests.

Many flashed the three-finger salute inspired by the “Hunger Games” films, which became a symbol of resistance during the pro-democracy protests in Thailand last year.

There was a large demonstration also in the capital Naypyidaw, despite the heavy military presence there, while tens of thousands rallied against the coup in Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-biggest city. Both those protests included people on armadas of motorcycles, waving flags and banners as they rode through the cities.

There were also demonstrations in Mawlamyine city and the Magway region.

As protests gathered steam after the coup, the junta ordered telecom networks to freeze access to Facebook, an extremely popular service in the country and arguably its main mode of communication.

The platform had hosted a rapidly growing “Civil Disobedience Movement” forum that had inspired civil servants, healthcare professionals and teachers to show their dissent by boycotting their jobs.

On Sunday, live Facebook video feeds from multiple cities showed protesters marching through the streets. It was not immediately clear how they bypassed the internet block.

“The generals are now attempting to paralyse the citizen movement of resistance—and keep the outside world in the dark—by cutting virtually all internet access,” said Tom Andrews, UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, ahead of the Sunday protests.

In addition to Suu Kyi and some of her top aides, dozens have been detained so far. The precise number of arrests is not yet known, but monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said Saturday that more than 150 people were still in custody.