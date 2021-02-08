Chinese PLA provides Covid jabs to Pakistan Army

BEIJING: The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has delivered a batch of Covid-19 vaccine to the Pakistani military, according to a statement issued by China’s Ministry of National Defence on Sunday.

It said the Pakistani military was the first foreign military to receive the Covid-19 vaccine assistance from the Chinese military. It added: “China’s Central Military Commission has approved supply of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistani side, to implement President Xi Jinping’s important declaration on China’s Covid-19 vaccine as a global public good.

“The Chinese PLA would continue to make positive contributions to the building of a community of common health for mankind. The first batch of PLA-donated vaccine has been delivered to Pakistani side at the latter’s request.”