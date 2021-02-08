Another doctor succumbs to Covid in KP

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: A doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, raising the virus-related death toll of doctors to 45 in the province.

According to the Provincial Doctors’ Association, the victim, Dr Anila Naseer was a gynaecologist serving in a private clinic at Mansehra. She was the wife of Ayub Teaching Hospital Medicine Department Chairman Dr Nasir Ahmad.

By mid-December, more than 11,000 healthcare workers had contracted Covid-19 in Pakistan, while at least 180 healthcare providers had died, according to the Pakistan Medical Association.

Across Pakistan, daily Covid-related fatalities were 53, while 1,346 people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours leading to Sunday, according to the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) latest update.

Of the day’s fatalities, 44 were hospitalised while 33 died on ventilators. Lahore was leading the country in the occupancy of ventilators with 34 per cent, followed by Multan 30 per cent, Islamabad 28 per cent and Peshawar 26 per cent. About 259 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan.

Oxygen beds, on the other hand, were the most occupied in Peshawar with 42 per cent, followed by Multan’s 32 per cent, Rawalpindi’s 25 per cent and Karachi’s 24 per cent. Active infections stood at 32,265, with Sindh leading the country with 12,570 cases, followed by Punjab’s 12,167, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 5,986, Islamabad’s 4,922, Balochistan’s 541, Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s 408 and Gilgit-Baltistan’s 360.

A total of 554,474 cases have been detected since the pandemic began, with the lowest in GB 4,916, followed by AJK 9199, Balochistan 18,859, Islamabad’s 41,934, KP’s 68,338, Punjab’s 160,580 and Sindh 250,648. At least 510,242 people have recovered so far. The death toll is 11,967.