close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
ASK
Afshan S. Khan
February 8, 2021

‘Community empowerment vital for sustainable development’

Islamabad

ASK
Afshan S. Khan
February 8, 2021

Islamabad : Speaking at a webinar the participants urged the respective governments to develop a mechanism to ensure the use of collective wisdom and a joint platform to work together for social development. They said the mountain community leaders and political workers shall come together beyond their political, ethnic, and regional divide to voice against the exploitation of natural resources, social and livelihood challenges.

The mountain development and conservation plans of the government shall include the voices and concerns of the communities and other stakeholders. Ill-planned infrastructure development and environmentally unfriendly interventions in the name of tourism promotion and livelihood are becoming nature hazard.

A fistful of experts, government aides, and external elements are taking undue advantage of the mountain resources.

Latest News

More From Islamabad