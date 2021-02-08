‘Community empowerment vital for sustainable development’

Islamabad : Speaking at a webinar the participants urged the respective governments to develop a mechanism to ensure the use of collective wisdom and a joint platform to work together for social development. They said the mountain community leaders and political workers shall come together beyond their political, ethnic, and regional divide to voice against the exploitation of natural resources, social and livelihood challenges.

The mountain development and conservation plans of the government shall include the voices and concerns of the communities and other stakeholders. Ill-planned infrastructure development and environmentally unfriendly interventions in the name of tourism promotion and livelihood are becoming nature hazard.

A fistful of experts, government aides, and external elements are taking undue advantage of the mountain resources.