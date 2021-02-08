Auto show highlights potential of automobile sector

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with the Centaurus Mall, Islamabad organized a mega show of automobile brands in the open parking of Centaurus to highlight the potential of the automobile sector for economic revival of the country. All major local and international auto brands like cars, SUVs, jeeps, heavy bikes, motorcycles including Toyota, Honda, Isuzu, Benelli, Aprilia, Changan Alsvin, Sigma, antique, vintage and exotic vehicles etc. were displayed for the interest of the visitors. Exclusive auto brands including Lamborghini, Ferrari, BMW, Range Rover, Audi, Mercedes were also on display. This was the first of its kind auto show organized by the ICCI to cater to the needs of corporate and consumers markets. The auto show was free of cost while food stalls, and refreshment counters were also arranged for the convenience of the participants. At the conclusion, a musical concert was held for the entertainment of the people.

Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD inaugurated the auto show as Chief Guest. Ali Nawaz Awan, Special Assistant to the PM on CDA Affairs was also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Zulfi Bukhari SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis & HRD and Ali Nawaz Awan SAPM on CDA Affairs appreciated the initiative of ICCI for organizing an impressive automobile show in collaboration with the Centaurus Mall.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) said that the automobile sector was playing a vital role in the development of our economy in terms of revenue generation, foreign exchange, employment creation, and technology transfer, therefore, there was a great need to further promote it to steer the country out of current challenges.