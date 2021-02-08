CDA demolishes illegal structures at expressway

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday conducted a mega anti-encroachment operation along Islamabad Expressway and demolished illegal concrete and temporary kiosk built at green belt.

According to details, land grabbers occupied the greenbelt along with Expressway and have built tuck shops, kiosks, and other sheds.

Talking action of the violation, CDA enforcement teams conducted an operation and removed encroachments from the state land, said a news release issued here.

During last week Authority demolished 12 buffalo enclosures, three rooms, four huts, three toilets and other illegal structures in different parts of the city.

CDA was conducting operations on large-scale against illegal constructions and encroachments in the city. Authority has demolished several illegal structures build illegally on government land.