CDA retrieves 350 kanal state land

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) during last week conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Sector I-15/4 and retrieved 350 kanals of government land.

According to a CDA statement, the authority got the occupation of the said sector after 16 years.

Those who interfered in the CDA operation were arrested, the statement said adding, the anti-encroachment operation was launched under the current administration of CDA.

The land mafia had occupied the said land for years and constructed a house, boundary wall, shades for animals, and other buildings on the said land.

Deputy Director of Enforcement Department, assistant directors and other staff took part in the operation.

Prior to this, the authority also conducted an operation in Bari Imam area where a home, boundary wall, and three kitchens were demolished.

Similarly, the authority also demolished an under-construction house, 11 rooms, and two houses in Panjgraan.