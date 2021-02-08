134 COVID-19 cases, another day without death

Rawalpindi : In the last 24 hours, a significantly higher number of patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district though the virus has claimed no life from the twin cities on the second consecutive day and it happened only for the sixth time on Sunday after October 18 last year that a day has passed without reporting any death due to COVID-19 in the region.

The virus has claimed as many as 1,080 lives from the region since the advent of coronavirus illness of which 602 were from Rawalpindi district and 478 from the federal capital.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday has revealed that another 134 patients have been tested positive from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 54,554. According to details, 115 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking the tally to 41,934 of which 40,160 have recovered. On Sunday, the number of active cases has jumped to 1,296 from the federal capital.

From the Rawalpindi district, 19 more patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 12,620 of which 11817 have recovered from the illness. On Sunday, there were a total of 201 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi according to District Health Office Rawalpindi. On Sunday, 32 patients belonging to the district were hospitalized in town while 169 were in home isolation.