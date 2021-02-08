Barty lays down Australian Open marker with win over Muguruza

MELBOURNE: World number one Ashleigh Barty insisted Sunday she felt “no extra pressure” ahead of the Australian Open as she tuned up with a battling win over Garbine Muguruza to win the Yarra Valley Classic.

The Australian wore down the two-time Grand Slam champion 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Margaret Court Arena in one hour and 47 minutes to claim her ninth WTA singles title.

It was a big confidence boost for the 24-year-old in her first tournament in 11 months, after struggling to rediscover her best form in earlier rounds and then missing out on court time when Serena Williams pulled out of their semi-final.

Barty, hoping to break her country’s 43-year singles title drought at the Australian Open, said she was unfazed by rising local expectation.

“There’s no extra pressure for me, that’s for sure,” she said. “It’s the same whether it’s a Grand Slam or a tour event. I love playing in Australia.

“I go into this Australian Open excited, well prepared and ready to play.”

Barty received an eye-catching trophy, a wood carving of a wombat, which was designed by a local Indigenous artist.

“It’s a very touching tribute to my heritage, and it’s very cool to have some indigenous art,” she said. Barty’s father is Aboriginal.

She lifted the intensity after Spain’s Muguruza had dropped just 10 games in her four earlier matches, in echoes of the 2017 form that took her to world number one. But she was unable to sustain her red-hot run.