Shabbir fires 64 to win CAS Open title

KARACHI: Shabbir Iqbal has won more professional titles on the national circuit than any other player in Pakistan’s golf history.

On Sunday, the Islamabad pro added another one to his tally when he annexed the 40th Chief of Air Staff Open Golf Championship with an enviable ease here at the windswept Airmen Golf Club.

Shabbir, who began the fourth and final round with a slim one-shot lead, made sure that no other title contender will pose any problems as he fired a stunning round of eight-under par 64 to win the lucrative title by a big margin of seven strokes.

The seasoned Shabbir had been struggling on the bumpy Airmen greens during the best part of the championship but not in the final round as he produced a flurry of birdies on his way to victory. Shabbir who began the day at -3 ended with a four-day aggregate of 277 (-11).

Lahore’s Matloob Ahmed carded four-under par 68 to finish as the runner-up with an aggregate of 284 (-4).

In third place was Muhammad Munir, who played a steady final round of 72 for an aggregate of 287. He was followed by Muhammad Ashfaq (288) who flopped in the final round, carding 74. In fifth place was Peshawar’s Taimoor Khan (291) followed by KGC’s Waheed Baloch and Muhammad Nazir (292).

Hamza Amin, who was leading the pack at the midway stage, struggled on the final day finishing with 78 to take the eight spot on the leader-board.

Joining Hamza was the trio lead by DHA Karachi Open winner Ahmed Baig, who was unable to impress much at the Airmen course. The other two were Amjad Yousuf and Muhammad Naeem.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony of the championship.