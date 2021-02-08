Bowlers to be at their best today, predicts Rizwan

RAWALPINDI: Mohammad Rizwan Sunday predicted that his bowlers would be bowling at their best on the last day of the second Test against South Africa, saying that ups and downs were part of the game.

In a media talk after drawn of stumps on Sunday, Rizwan said it was just a matter of one wicket.

“It is just a matter of one wicket Monday morning and we would be right back in the game. It is Test cricket where partnerships play vital role. Once we take one more wicket, I believe the doors would open up for Pakistan. Our bowlers have proved in the past that they have the uncanny ability to run through the opposition’s batting lineup in a hurry. You would see the bowlers at their best on Monday.”

The Test team’s vice-captain admitted that the pitch’s behavior was a bit different on the fourth day.

“On Saturday evening, the pitch was unplayable but now it has got a bit easier. Yet I feel there is a spin in the wicket and our bowlers would go on to win the Test for us.”

He added that they had never thought of playing a draw.

“Our plans are to go all out and achieve a win. We would go on to win the series 2-0. Pakistan bowlers would go all out for the victory.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman said the situation would be altogether different on Monday.

“It would not be easier for South Africa batsmen to play with the same vein on the final day.”

To a close call he survived on third day, Rizwan said the catch was a sixty-forty.

“That was a tough catch, yet I survived. Allah Almighty always helps brave people and I succeeded in taking my innings to the fifth day. Today I played attacking cricket to get runs. We were looking forward to 230 to 240 target and ultimately got 298 at the end which I think is a big achievement. Definitely, I played one of the best innings of my career here.”

Rizwan admitted that he had learnt lot of things over the years.

“Asad Shafiq has played better cricket on this position in the past and I have to carry from thereon. I have tried to live up to the expectations and I am happy that I have done that.”

He believed cricket was all about playing under pressure.

“The hard work is all you can put in. I always did that and left it to Almighty Allah who always helped me.”

Rizwan also praised Yasir Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed for pushing him to get a hundred.

“Both backed me as they wanted me to strike a hundred. We are like a unit and always play as a team. There is no province or city ahead of us but our nation when it comes to competing against any other country.”