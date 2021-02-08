Visible cracks

This refers to the editorial ‘PDM plans’ (Feb 6). Undoubtedly, the cracks within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have started to appear. The 11-party alliance was set up to topple the government of the PTI and do something about rising inflation. The PDM also raised its voices against selective accountability where only the members of the opposition parties were being targeted.

The PTI has always maintained that the PDM has become an obstacle in its way towards the country’s development. The government should address the problems that are being faced by the people. The PDM will stop being a threat for the government if the latter takes appropriate steps to alleviate the suffering of the people. There is also a huge rift within the PTI. A majority of party leaders are not happy with the performance of Usman Buzdar as the chief minister of Punjab. The PTI needs to improve its performance if it wants to remain popular among the people.

Musfirah Manal M Zakir

Karachi