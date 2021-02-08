Suspected robber killed, cop wounded in encounter

A suspected criminal was killed and a policeman wounded during what police said an exchange of fire with robbers on Link Road in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Sunday. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the cop has been identified as Saleem. Police said Saleem was injured when his companions returned fire. They also claimed to have found cash, a mobile phone and a pistol on the deceased, identified as Sultan. They said the suspect was involved in murders, attempts to murder, encounters, drug peddling and street crime. A case has been registered and investigation is under way.