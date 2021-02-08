Man killed, two sons among three injured in Jackson shooting

A man was killed and three others were wounded in an incident of firing on Tara Chand Road in the Jackson area on Sunday.

The Jackson police said the casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital, where one of them sucumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as 65-year-old Haji Gul Khan, son of Ibrahim, while the injured included his two sons -- Imran, 24, and Sajjad, 25. Police said the incident took place over a personal dispute. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story on Sunday night.

SHO suspended

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday suspended Sachal Station House Officer (SHO) Haroon Korai over the registration of a fake FIR against lawyers.

A delegation of the Sindh Bar Council had met with Additional Inspector General of Police Memon and complained that SHO Korai had on February 3 misused his authority in the Income Tax Society and registered a fake case against senior advocate Kauser Sher, advocate Aftab Sher and others.

Memon ordered the District East SSP to conduct an inquiry into the registration of the case against the lawyers, following which the SHO was found guilty. The police chief then withdrew FIR No. 132/21 and suspended the SHO, ordering a departmental inquiry against him.