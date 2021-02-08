24 shops sealed for SOPs breach

LAHORE:The city district administration sealed 24 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs40,000 fine for violation of coronavirus related SOPs here Sunday.According to spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zoha Shakir sealed 12 shops, two restaurants and a marriage hall in the Cantt area besides imposing Rs20,000 fine for overcharging and Rs10,000 for SOPs violation.

AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed four shops, five restaurants and imposed Rs10,000 fine for SOPs violation in his jurisdiction. The teams inspected public and private transport vehicles and issued warnings to owners and drivers to follow coronavirus SOPs strictly.