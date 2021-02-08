27 arrested for doing wheelie

Lahore:The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested 27 criminals for doing wheelie during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat said the wings recovered narcotics, including two bottles of liquor, charas and opium, from the accused. Around 26 motorcycles, 19 mobile phones and Rs43,000 cash were recovered from the accused. The wings recovered 34 pistols, six rifles, two pump action, 43 magazines and 849 rounds.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 2,981 vehicles, 14,5000 motorcycles and 150,082 persons.Around 81 bikes and three other vehicles were impounded for incomplete documents besides arresting 34 persons. They also arrested 110 proclaimed offenders during the crackdown.