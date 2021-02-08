close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2021

IG seeks RPOs’ reply in rape, murder incidents

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 8, 2021

LAHORE:IG Punjab took notice of three incidents of rape and a murder reported in three different districts on Sunday. He took notice of rape of a woman by a constable in Ahmadpur Sharqiya, another rape of a girl by the employees of a hospital in Lodhran and murder of a 14-year old boy after assault in Kasur. He directed RPO Bahawalpur, RPO Multan and RPO Sheikhupura to submit their reports respectively.

Latest News

More From Lahore