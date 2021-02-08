IG seeks RPOs’ reply in rape, murder incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:IG Punjab took notice of three incidents of rape and a murder reported in three different districts on Sunday. He took notice of rape of a woman by a constable in Ahmadpur Sharqiya, another rape of a girl by the employees of a hospital in Lodhran and murder of a 14-year old boy after assault in Kasur. He directed RPO Bahawalpur, RPO Multan and RPO Sheikhupura to submit their reports respectively.