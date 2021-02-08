India always acted as land grabber mafia: minister

Lahore:Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the Kashmiris in Indian-Held Kashmir have been facing curfew since August 5 which is a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

In a statement, the minister said, in fact, India had always acted as a land grabber mafia, rather than a democracy. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone to the extreme. It is disgraceful for India to not allow the Kashmiris, whom it calls its own citizens, to vote for their own destiny.

The minister said, “February 5 reminds us to show full solidarity with Kashmiris and reminds the international community of its obligation to use its influence over India to resolve this decades-long conflict.” He said silence of the international community on the killings of innocent Kashmiris is tantamount to murder of justice.

Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir condemned: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) central Punjab deputy secretary information Rana Akthar has condemned Indian atrocities and blatant human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, PTI leader Rana Akthar said PM Imran Khan is the ambassador of Kashmir. He exposed the real face of Modi and Hindutva Ideology to the world and added that more than 18 months have passed since strict military lockdown in Kashmir to conceal state terrorism in Held Kashmir.

He said Pakistan will continue moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris. They are demanding right to self-determination as per UN Charter and fourth Geneva Convention. It is legitimate and inherent right of self-determination and freedom from the oppression. Independence of Kashmir is right of Kashmiri people. Kashmir will become a part of Pakistan, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader said.