Upward trend in prices of edibles persists

LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of vegetables and chicken persists, rejecting the government’s claims that inflation is coming down and rates of edibles have reduced.

Overcharging continues while the ministry for industry and trade, which has been given the task to control prices and implement official rates along with the district administration, could not stabilise prices.

Weekly Sunday bazaars also failed to provide relief to the consumers from overcharging. The sale of low-grade items at A-grade price also continued in these bazaars. Increasing trend in prices of chicken continued. An increase of Rs81 per kg has been registered.

The price of chicken meat for live bird has further increased by Rs13 fixed at Rs204 per kg, while it was sold at Rs210 to 220 per kg, and meat by Rs7 per kg, fixed at Rs296 per kg, and sold Rs300 to 350 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was gained by Rs6 one per kg, fixed at 30 to 32 per kg, B-Grade Rs26 to 28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, potato white gained by Rs4 per kg, was fixed Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg. The price of onion A-grade was unchanged at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs45 to 50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs36 to 38 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, and C-grade at Rs28 to 30 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg. The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs265 to 270 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 360 per kg, garlic Chinese gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 195 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs260 to 265 per kg, and Ginger Thai and Chinese price was unchanged at Rs255 to 260 per kg, and sold at Rs320 to 400 per kg. Cucumber farm was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

Biter gourd was further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs190 to 197 per kg not sold. Spinach farm reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs22 to 24 per kg, spinach local fixed at 27 to 29 per kg, both sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Zucchini farm was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and Zucchini long by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs73 to 76 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

The price of pea was unchanged at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, carrot local fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rsupto 30 to 40 per kg. Coriander was gained by Rs6 per bundle, fixed at Rs17 to 18 per bundle, sold at Rs20 per bundle. Fenugreek (Methi) was reduced by Rs2 per kg, at Rs48 to 50 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Turnip was unchanged at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Radish was gained by Rs5 one per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold Rs30 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs43 to 127 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs60 to 110 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs140 to 200 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs48 to 50 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs40 to 42 per dozen, sold at Rs70 per dozen. Papaya was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.