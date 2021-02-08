Typhoid vaccination resumes today

LAHORE:The typhoid conjugate vaccine drive will resume from Monday (today in the province after a break of one day (Sunday). A Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson told APP on Sunday that the children between the age of 9 months to 15 years are being vaccinated in the selected districts during the 15-day long campaign with the cooperation of UNICEF and WHO. He said that the Health Department initiated the first phase of the drive from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan while 12 districts had been selected for the phase. The second phase of the TCV drive would start in May, said the P&SHD spokesperson.