Plaza sealed; state land worth billions retrieved

LAHORE:City administration along with police sealed off a multi-storey plaza being constructed by Teefi Butt in the Kashmiri Gate area.

Teams from police, Walled City Authority, Revenue Department and district administration took part in the joint operation. CCPO Lahore said that the total value of two kanals of land and illegal structure in Walled City Authority was more than Rs3 billion.

Similarly, Lahore police reclaimed 200 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees during a major operation against the grabbers in the Kahna area. The main culprit identified as Boota fled the scene. property reclaimed:Police retrieved a plaza jointly owned by two stage artistes from the illegal possession.

The stage artiste Tariq Teddy and Humaira Arshad had requested the CCPO Lahore to retrieve their plaza at Scheme Mor possessed by a group of grabbers for a long time. Tariq Teddy and Humaira released video messages to express their gratitude to Lahore Police after the retrieval of their property.