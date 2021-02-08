close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
February 8, 2021

Senate polls Ord termed attack on Constitution

Lahore

February 8, 2021

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that PTI’s politics revolved around arresting the opposition leaders.

In a statement issued here Sunday in response to SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan's statement, she said Senate Election’s Open Ballot Ordinance was an attack on the dignity of the higher judiciary and Constitution.

Azma said the nation was running on Langerkhanas, parliament was running through ordinances and the country was running with the support of Allah. She said that Pakistan needed leaders with a vision of national development like Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

