Second HK radio host arrested

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong internet radio host was arrested on Sunday under a little-used colonial era sedition law that authorities have begun to wield against Beijing’s critics. Officers from the police’s national security department arrested 52-year-old Wan Yiu-sing on a charge of "seditious intent", according to a police statement.