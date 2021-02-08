close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
AFP
February 8, 2021

Paris exceeded CO2 reduction target

World

AFP
February 8, 2021

PARIS: France outperformed its target for reducing carbon emissions in 2019, Environment Minister Barbara Pompili revealed on Sunday, four days after a court rapped the state for not respecting its own climate targets. Pompili told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper that France’s progress had been underestimated.

