On-the-loose tiger captured alive!

PONTIANAK, Indonesia: An escaped tiger that killed a keeper at a zoo on Borneo island has been captured alive after a day on the loose, police said.

The white Bengal tiger was found wandering in a jungle surrounding Sinka Zoo in the town of Singkawang, West Kalimantan on Saturday, following its escape through a hole. Another tiger that broke free was shot dead earlier. "We found and captured the second tiger by sedating it with a tranquillizer," local police chief Prasetiyo Adhi Wibowo told journalists on Sunday.