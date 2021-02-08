On-the-loose tiger captured alive!

close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
PONTIANAK, Indonesia: An escaped tiger that killed a keeper at a zoo on Borneo island has been captured alive after a day on the loose, police said.

The white Bengal tiger was found wandering in a jungle surrounding Sinka Zoo in the town of Singkawang, West Kalimantan on Saturday, following its escape through a hole. Another tiger that broke free was shot dead earlier. "We found and captured the second tiger by sedating it with a tranquillizer," local police chief Prasetiyo Adhi Wibowo told journalists on Sunday.

