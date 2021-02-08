close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
AFP
February 8, 2021

Palestinians

World

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The key Palestinian factions -- Fatah, which controls the West Bank, and Gaza’s Hamas Islamists -- plan to meet in Cairo this week to tackle issues that could threaten long-awaited Palestinian elections. Technical, legal and security issues must be resolved first, observers say, to ensure the first Palestinian votes in 15 years are not derailed by acrimony between the former enemies.

