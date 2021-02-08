Dutch hit by snowstorm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands was blanketed on Sunday by the first major snowstorm to hit the country in 10 years, disrupting rail and road traffic, as a cold front pushed through northern Europe. Train services were also affected by snow in neighbouring Germany, while across the North Sea Britain was bracing for the impact what Dutch meteorologists have dubbed Storm Darcy.