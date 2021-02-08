close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
AFP
February 8, 2021

Saudi Arabia intercepts armed drone

AFP
February 8, 2021

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia intercepted an armed drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen’s Huthis, state media said on Sunday, a day after the US moved to delist the rebels as a terrorist group. The Saudi-led military coalition "intercepted and destroyed an armed drone," said spokesman Turki al-Maliki in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

