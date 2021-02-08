close
Mon Feb 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 8, 2021

Second HK radio host arrested

World

AFP
February 8, 2021

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong internet radio host was arrested on Sunday under a little-used colonial era sedition law that authorities have begun to wield against Beijing’s critics. Officers from the police’s national security department arrested 52-year-old Wan Yiu-sing on a charge of "seditious intent", according to a police statement.

Latest News

More From World