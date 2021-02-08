Paris exceeded CO2 reduction target

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: France outperformed its target for reducing carbon emissions in 2019, Environment Minister Barbara Pompili revealed on Sunday, four days after a court rapped the state for not respecting its own climate targets. Pompili told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper that France’s progress had been underestimated.