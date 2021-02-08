Sicily offers safe haven to migrants

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARSEILLE: A vessel carrying 422 migrants rescued off the coast of Libya has been given permission to dock in Italy after issuing an urgent appeal for shelter from a looming storm, its operator said on Sunday. The SOS Mediterranee group, which operates the Ocean Viking resue ship, said it had received the green light to bring the migrants ashore in the Sicilian port of Augusta after several earlier appeals went unheeded.