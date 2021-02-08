Quake hits Philippines

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANILA: A strong earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Sunday, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, the US Geological Survey and local officials said. The 6.0-magnitude quake struck the town of Bansalan on Mindanao island at 12:22 pm (0422 GMT), the USGS said in a bulletin.