Three die in India

NEW DELHI: Three people were confirmed dead and at least 200 were missing in northern India after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads on Sunday, police said. The massive burst of water tore through the Dhauliganga river valley, destroying everything in its path, videos taken by terrified residents showed.