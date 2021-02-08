Saudi Arabia intercepts armed drone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia intercepted an armed drone launched towards the kingdom by Yemen’s Huthis, state media said on Sunday, a day after the US moved to delist the rebels as a terrorist group. The Saudi-led military coalition "intercepted and destroyed an armed drone," said spokesman Turki al-Maliki in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.