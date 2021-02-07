PTI doesn’t believe in deals with those who looted public money: Shibli

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Syed Shibli Faraz says the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government does not believe in deals and it is against the basic philosophy of the party to reach a compromise with those who looted the public money.

Talking to the media persons in Lahore on Saturday, Shibli Faraz said that PDM is an alliance in which everyone is focusing on personal interests.

Shibli Faraz said that the government wanted to make Senate elections transparent, but on the other hand some people were opposing it. He said that certain elements believed in money which always did politics on the basis of their wealth.

To another question he said that all allies of the government understand things and are on one page. The minister said that in the next one year state run TV and radio will be seen as different departments.