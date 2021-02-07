close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2021

Nanbais to increase price of ‘naan’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 7, 2021

MANSEHRA: The nanbais in Oghi have decided to increase the price of naan from Rs10 to Rs15. “The price of the wheat flour and Liquefied Petroleum Gas has been increased in the local markets and we have no other option to increase the price of naan and fix it at Rs15,” a representative of the nanbais Hayatullah Khan told a meeting in Oghi here on Saturday. The nanbais from the Oghi and its suburbs attended the meeting.

Latest News

More From Pakistan