Nanbais to increase price of ‘naan’

MANSEHRA: The nanbais in Oghi have decided to increase the price of naan from Rs10 to Rs15. “The price of the wheat flour and Liquefied Petroleum Gas has been increased in the local markets and we have no other option to increase the price of naan and fix it at Rs15,” a representative of the nanbais Hayatullah Khan told a meeting in Oghi here on Saturday. The nanbais from the Oghi and its suburbs attended the meeting.