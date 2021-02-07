Two cup races in a card of eight

LAHORE: There are as many as eight races including Sheikh Zaheer Aslam Memorial Cup and Yasoob Again Cup scheduled for the 23rd winter meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today).

With two cups, there are six Kot Lakhpat Plate races and all of them are of a miles run while the two featured ones are of 1200 mertes distance.

As the day kick starts at 12.00 noon with opening Kot Lakhpat Plate, the favourite for this class VII and division-V race is Jee Aya Nu and for places Amigo and Zaman Sahib. This maiden race of 15 horses also have Generosity, Tatla Princess, Black Powder, John Princess, Real Commando, Mani Love, La Ilam, Sky Dancer, Mahogany Boy, English Girl, Black Storm and Great Warrior.

The second race of the day is of class VII and division-V. With a lineup of 14 acceptances, New Rebel is the favourite. Jonti Road and Take Care are seen taking places. The remaining runners are Punjabi Munda, Chhota Pathan, After Hero, Shawaz-e-Princess, Tell Me, Azm-e-Nau, Golden Pound, Zahid Love, Lucky Time, Smiling Again and Sheba.

In the third race, Chan Pari is favourite in the list of class VII and division-IV horses. Silken Black and Race The Moon are expected to win places. The lineup is completed by Tatla Pride, Marchant of Venus, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, Natalia, Bright Bomber and Big Foot.

The class VII and division II fourth race is pointed towards Sky Active for a win. Prince of Multan and Sohna are likely to take places. The remaining participants are Convict, Massira's Song, Fantastic, Qamar Choice and Danzora.

The fifth race of the day is Sheikh Zaheer Aslam Memorial Cup. This term race for three years old young ones has Royal Solution as the favouirte. Taksiin Square and Al Khalid might take places. Royal Stretch and Rashk are also in the run.

The sixth race is Yasoob Again Cup of class VI and here Pockets is seen winning and Sparking and Nawaz taking places. Others in the field are Al Akbar, Timbu, Young Gun, Welldone Pakistan, Tiger Jet and lbram Prince.

In the seventh race, which is of class VII and division-I, Samsa is the favourite. Places are expected to be won by Zandora and Banaras Prince. The field also has Legacy, Salam-e-Dera, Remember Me, Jan-e-Fida and Prince of Arab.

The eighth race is of class VII and division-II and III. Khadim is the favourite here and Badeera and Lucky Is Me are expected to win places. The field also has Another Island, Eden Roc, The Kingdom, Royal Escort, Khabib and Safdar Princess.