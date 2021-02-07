Two found dead

BAHAWALPUR: Two friends were found dead under mysterious circumstances near Chak 133/6-R in the vicinity of Faqirwali police of Bahawalnagar district on Saturday.

Muhammad Irfan and his friend Irfan were found dead having bullet signs on their bodies. The police have registered case against unidentified killers.

MOU SIGNED: A memorandum of understanding (MoU ) was signed between Prof Dr Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and Dr Rasheed Masood Khan, Chief Executive Officer BEEF to provide Rs 3.7 million scholarships annually to students of Balochistan who are studying in the varsity.

The MoU was signed during a meeting and documents were exchanged.

The scholarship package will include fee waiver and other educational expenses to the students of Balochistan of session 2020-21.

Dean Faculties of Pharmacy and Allied Health Sciences and Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi, Director Financial Assistance, were also present on the occasion.