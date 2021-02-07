Senate elections: Parties yet to nominate candidates in KP

PESHAWAR: Though 14 aspirants have obtained nomination papers from the provincial office of the Election Commission of Pakistan till Saturday, the political parties have yet to nominate candidates for the upcoming Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to information obtained from the Election Commission office in Peshawar, the process of issuance of nomination papers started from February 4. A special counter has been set up in the provincial Election Commission office for issuing and receiving nomination papers. The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the schedule for the Senate elections on February 11. A woman and non-Muslim aspirant for minority seat are among those who have obtained nomination papers for the Senate polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Abbas Afridi, Faisal Salim Rahman, Asad Salim Rahman, Masud-ur-Rahman, Ms Farah Khan, Ishaque Khan, Mohammad Nauman, Malik Mohammad Salim Khan, Malik Najeeb Gul, Amin Inayat, Farzand Ali Mudassir, Munir Ahmad Sherazi, Farzand Ali Khan and a brother of late minority MPA Soran Singh obtained nomination papers till Saturday. Officials said the office of Elections Commission will remain open on Sunday for issuance of the nomination papers.

The Senate of Pakistan (Upper House of Parliament) consists of 104 members elected for a six years’ term. However, the elections are held after every three years to elect half of its members.

The 52 senators, majority belonging to the opposition parties, would retire after completing their six years’ term in March. The National Assembly would serve as the electoral college for the Senate seats from the federal capital, Islamabad. The provincial assemblies of the four provinces would form the electoral college for the vacant Senate seats from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. After the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Senate seats from the former tribal areas have been abolished and there would be no elections for the four members who will retire in March. The remaining four senators from erstwhile Fata will complete their six years’ term in 2024. At that point of time, the former tribal areas would have no reserved seats in the Senate, though candidates from the merged districts could get elected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is in a comfortable majority with 94 MPAs in the 144-member House. The PTI is in a strong position to secure maximum number of seats in the Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q), which are allies of the PTI, have four and one member each in the provincial assembly. The combined opposition have 46 members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has 16 members, Awami National Party (ANP) has 12, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has six and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) five.

Three members belong to Jamaat-e-Islami. There are four independent MPAs in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembl