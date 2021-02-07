Private company to run Karachi Circular Railway: PR chairman

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to hand over the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) to a private company.

Chairman Railways Habibur Rehman Gilani announced building the Karachi Circular Railway on BOT (Build, Operate and Transfer) basis.

He said that the process for selection of the consultant company had been completed, which would give its report in four months.

The chairman said the private company would build the KCR on modern lines; the private company would pay its expenses and hand over the control of the train to the Railways.

Gilani said at present six passenger trains were being run with the participation of private sector, 15 more passenger trains have been decided to be run with the participation of private sector. He said the formula for promotion of Railway officers to the next grade had been approved. It would be necessary to deploy any officer at least twice in other provinces for promotion, and those who would not complete the training course would not be promoted.