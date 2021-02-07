Cash, valuables taken away

KASUR: Locals were robbed of cash and other valuables on Saturday. Bandits intercepted two brothers Aqib Ali and Asher Ali near Karkani Canal, Chunian Road, and when they resisted the gunmen opened fire, injuring one of them. Two bandits snatched Rs 60,000 from Khalid near Rakh Mari Mangal Singhp, Kot Radha Kishan. Three robbers snatched Rs 20,000 and a mobile phone from Saleem near BS Link Canal Saddar Phoolnagar.

THREE INJURED: Three people were injured in road accidents. Owais and Ramzan were riding a motorbike when a van hit them, leaving them injured.