Sun Feb 07, 2021
February 7, 2021

Anti-encroachments drive conducted near Super Highway

February 7, 2021

KARACHI: The district administration of Karachi's Malir on Saturday conducted an anti-encroachment drive near Super Highway, during which several farm houses were demolished. During the operation, several miscreants attacked the labourers conducting the operation and officers present to supervise it.

In an outcry over the move, PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the farm houses belonged to his brother and his cousin, who are in possession of papers and a stay order for the land.

He called the operation "revenge tactics" by the Sindh government.

Meanwhile, PTI's Shamim Firdous Naqvi requested Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take a suo motu notice of the matter. A large protest followed on the Super Highway and both tracks were blocked for traffic. A long queue of vehicles began to line up, causing much distress to commuters. Later in the evening, motorway police reported that the tracks have been cleared and the flow of traffic has resumed.

