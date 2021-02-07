Pakistan’s Mujtaba stuns India’s Raju with 56-sec KO

SINGAPORE: Pakistan’s Ahmed “Wolverine” Mujtaba stunned his Indian opponent, Rahul “The Kerala Krusher” Raju in 56 seconds in his lightweight debut at the mixed martial arts tournament ONE: UNBREAKABLE III, which aired from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday.

According to a story on One Championship’s website, Mujtaba knocked out the Indian fighter in the fight’s opening minute. As soon as the bell rang, Mujtaba found his range as he whipped a low kick at his opponent’s lead leg. Mujtaba then re-centred himself and darted forward with a jab, but Raju backed away from the incoming punch.

The Singapore-based Indian wasn’t on the back foot for long, though. Raju looked to threaten with his own stand-up arsenal and slowly bounced forward in the hope of finding his distance, but “Wolverine” disrupted that rhythm by landing another leg kick. Mujtaba then walked to the centre of the Circle to reset himself, which prompted “The Kerala Krusher” to bounce forward and meet him. The Indian lunged forward with an uppercut to the body, but “Wolverine” jumped back to avoid the powerful shot.

Refusing to slow his rate of acceleration, Raju followed the Pakistani, leaned forward, and launched a wild overhand right while his head was still popped up in the air. Mujtaba, however, beat him to the punch — literally. “Wolverine” stepped in, lowered his own head, and landed a picture-perfect overhand right to the chin that seemingly turned off Raju’s lights while he was still on the feet. As the Indian star fell backward, Mujtaba connected with a short right that put the exclamation point on the knockout victory.

The referee officially stopped the contest after 56 seconds of the first round, giving Mujtaba his third win on the global stage and elevating his overall record to 10-2. With the victory, “Wolverine” also earned a slice of redemption for his home nation. The last time two athletes from Pakistan and India fought in the world’s largest martial arts organisation, Raju earned the win by submitting Furqan Cheema in November 2019.