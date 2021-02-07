close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 7, 2021

No schools

Newspost

 
February 7, 2021

Shadikor is a backward place in the Gwadar district. It is quite unfortunate that our government is not paying any attention to this place. This area has no school where children can get education. A majority of people who are not financially strong can’t afford to send their children to Gwadar or Pasni for their education.

Whenever the elections are near, political leaders will come to the area and ask residents to vote for them. But once the elections are over, no one pays attention to the authorities. The Balochistan government is requested to look into this issue and establish one primary school in Shadikor as soon as possible.

Shereen Ahmed

Shadikor

Latest News

More From Newspost