Huge loans

This refers to the letter ‘Repaying loans’ (Feb 5) by Lt (r) Aizaz Haider. The writer has said that our leaders take a huge amount of loans to pay off the existing debts. These financial decisions have destroyed the country’s economy and increased poverty.

It is unfortunate that our government is not looking into this matter which is silently destroying the country. The government needs to work on projects that can help it increase its revenues. Non-productive projects will not contribute towards increasing government revenue.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran