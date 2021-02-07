It is quite fortunate to note that vaccination campaigns have finally started in our country. Pakistan has recently received 500,000 vaccine doses from China. The inoculation process is being carried out smoothly. But with the arrival of the vaccine, the people have become careless. Almost everyone is now flouting SOPs. In Karachi, a majority of citizens don’t wear a face mask. While it is true that the country has started the vaccination programme, it is also true that it cannot vaccinate the entire population in a short period. At present, the only way to protect yourself against the virus is by following SOPs.

The federal and provincial governments should also join hands to work together to fight against the virus. They should also make sure that everyone is following SOPs.

Musfirah Manal M Zakir

Karachi